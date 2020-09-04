Queen Maxima returns to royal duties with statement accessories

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to wear white prior to—or even after—Labor Day, look no further than Queen Maxima . The Dutch royal, 49, looked effortlessly chic on Thursday for her visit to the Thuis West Community Center in Rotterdam wearing a white monochrome outfit. The mom of three opted for trousers, a shawl and Zara blouse for the outing. Maxima’s sleeveless top, which retails for $49.90, features a high neck collar and front pleat detail. King Willem-Alexander ’s wife completed her sophisticated ensemble with a gold statement brooch that featured pearls, as well as large gold earrings with a pearl in the center.

©Getty Images Queen Maxima looked chic in an all-white outfit on Sept. 3

The Thuis West Community Center wants to combat loneliness and bring the elderly out of isolation with their project “Samen ouder in West.” The project is supported by the Oranje Fonds, which Maxima and Willem-Alexander are patrons of. During the visit, Queen Máxima spoke with the initiators of Thuis West about their goals, in addition to the impact the pandemic has had on them. The royal also met with volunteers and members of the community to learn about their experiences with the center.