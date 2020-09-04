Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit funeral home to mourn the death of their friend

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain stepped out on Friday to say goodbye to their friend Jaime Carvajal Hoyos. The financier, who was close with the royals, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56. King Felipe drove to La Paz funeral home in Madrid on Sept. 4 with his wife where they were received by several of Jaime’s family members. According to HOLA!, the King and Queen stayed for about an hour and a half. The royals, both donning face masks, were dressed in dark-colored ensembles for the somber occasion. Letizia wore black trousers and a matching blouse, while Felipe sported a dark navy suit and black tie.

©Getty Images The Spanish King and Queen paid their respects on Sept. 4

The outing came days after the monarchs returned to royal duties in Madrid following their annual family vacation in Palma de Mallorca. On Wednesday, Letizia attended a working meeting with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER) to learn about the impact the novel coronavirus has had on families living with rare diseases. Meanwhile, Felipe visited the Naval Command of the Miño on Sept. 2.

It was a busy summer for Letizia and Felipe. The royals toured Spain’s autonomous communities in an effort to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the coronavirus pandemic, and during their vacation with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia , the King and Queen traveled around the Balearic Islands to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the global health crisis.