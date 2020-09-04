Why this royal ex is still living on her former mother-in-law’s property

Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Phillips is still living on his mother Princess Anne ’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that the royal exes have been staying on the grounds ever since they publicly announced their split in February and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future “in the interests of their two daughters,” Savannah, nine, and Isla, eight. Though, per HELLO!, it is believed that the former couple now resides in separate buildings on the estate.

©Getty Images The royal exes are living on the same property with their daughters

Queen Elizabeth purchased Gatcombe Park for her daughter Princess Anne in 1976. Peter’s sister Zara Tindall and her family—husband Mike Tindall and daughters Mia and Lena—also live on the estate.

While confirming their split earlier this year, Canadian-born Autumn and Peter revealed that they planned on staying in Gloucestershire with their daughters. A statement from the pair read: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”