Princess Charlene’s twins wear face masks in public for the first time

A family that wears masks together, stays safe together! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter Princess Gabriella and son Prince Jacques stepped out on Tuesday wearing face masks in public for the very first time. The five-year-old twins accompanied their parents to the premiere screening of the documentary Planète Méditerranée, which retraces the scientific expedition led by the Gombessa 5 Expedition that was supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Monaco Explorations. Gabriella and Jacques twinned wearing matching face masks for the outing. Meanwhile, Charlene left her Joker mask at home and instead opted for a generic disposable blue covering. Albert, on the other hand, made a statement sporting a red mask.

©Eric Mathon Palais Princie The royal family stepped out wearing face masks on Sept. 1

Gabriella looked adorable for her night out dressed in a printed skirt, solid color top and pink cardigan. Jacques, donning jeans, a black jacket, sneakers and a handbag around his neck, was pictured holding his sister’s arm as she sweetly waved to the camera.

Tuesday isn’t the first time the twins have made a public appearance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The siblings attended the Fête de la Saint-Jean (Saint John’s Eve) with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert in June. Gabriella and Jacques watched the festivities safely next to their mom and dad from a palace balcony.

This summer, the royals enjoyed a family holiday in Corsica, where Charlene was busy training for her upcoming “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.” “Here, in Corsica, the children feel great freedom. They’ve the opportunity to live a unique experience, in contact with the elements, the flowers, animals... The entire cycle of nature is offered to us here, literally on our doorstep,” Charlene said in an interview with Point de Vue (via People magazine).