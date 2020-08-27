Queen Rania stars in gorgeous new portraits ahead of 50th birthday

Queen Rania of Jordan is entering a new decade of her life! Ahead of the mom of four’s milestone 50th birthday on Aug. 31, two new portraits of King Abdullah II’s wife were released. The royal stunned wearing an Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown with embroidery and button detail for one of the photos. “I am very honored for Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power. I wish her Majesty a Happy Birthday,” designer Mohammed Ashi said in a statement. The Queen styled her long tresses into an elegant updo for the formal portrait. Meanwhile in the second image, Rania let her hair down showing off her casual side in a turtleneck and blue jeans.

©Royal Hashemite Court New portraits of Queen Rania were released ahead of her 50th birthday

“Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah will celebrate her birthday on Monday, August 31, marking the start of another year in her life-long journey as the partner and companion of His Majesty King Abdullah II,” the Queen’s office said in a press release. “Throughout her public life, Queen Rania has strived to contribute to the achievement of His Majesty’s royal vision for a thriving and prosperous Jordan, channeling her humanitarian spirit and commitment to youth into national efforts to uplift the Jordanian people.”

Rania married then-Prince Abdullah in 1993. Since their royal wedding, the couple has welcomed four children together—Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 23, Princess Salma, 19, and Prince Hashem, 15. On her personal social media channels, the Queen describes herself as “a mum and a wife with a really cool day job.”

©Royal Hashemite Court The royal turns 50 on Aug. 31

Prior to turning 49 last year, Rania admitted to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that she’s “never really been big on birthdays.” The Queen confessed, “Some people find this hard to believe, but my absolute least favourite thing is to be the centre of attention.”