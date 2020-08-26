Meghan Markle says she’s glad to be home for ‘so many reasons’ in new video with Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle is continuing to speak out on the importance of voting. The Duchess of Sussex sat down with American feminist Gloria Steinem for a “historic backyard chat” to discuss why every vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked.” Prince Harry ’s wife was dressed down in a chic summer ensemble for the relaxed discussion. In a preview shared by MAKERS Women, Gloria welcomed the California native back home telling her, “I’m so glad that you’re home.” Meghan, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year, replied, “Me, too, for so many reasons. Great, fantastic.”

Meghan appeared at ease during the backyard chat, which was interrupted by her and Harry’s dogs, Guy and Pula. “He wants to be on camera,” Gloria said. Meghan told the social political activist, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” to which Gloria responded, “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist. I mean, you know, it is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

The 86-year-old journalist revealed that what worries her “the most are young people who I understand are the least likely to vote.” She added, “And I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact. And yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am. And they’re going to be suffering the consequences.” When asked by Meghan if she feels hopeful, Gloria answered, “I do feel hopeful. I just want to say that movements are families. It’s no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life. How great is that? Well, almost every day.”