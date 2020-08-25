Crown Princess Victoria changes up her look for digital fashion week

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden let her hair down—literally—to officially open the new digital Stockholm Fashion Week. The future Queen, 43, changed up her look for a new video shared by the Swedish Royal Court on Tuesday. Princess Estelle ’s mother styled her brunette tresses down, a rare move for the royal who is often seen sporting an updo. Victoria wowed royal watchers earlier this summer when she wore her hair down for her and Prince Daniel’s 10th wedding anniversary portraits.

©Victor Ericsson/Kungl. Hovstaterna In a rare move, Crown Princess Victoria styled her hair down to officially open Stockholm Fashion Week

Fans once again praised the royal’s hairstyle on Aug. 25. “You look beautiful with your hair down,” one commented. Another wrote: “You look beautiful with your hair down.” Victoria looked chic wearing a $204 blouse from AVAVAV, which featured a large puritan collar and short puff sleeves. The Crown Princess accessorized her ensemble with a pair of statement earrings.

In her remarks, the mom of two emphasized the importance of innovation and sustainability in fashion, while also addressing the global health crisis. “Ladies and gentlemen, as a proud wearer of Swedish fashion, I am delighted to welcome you all to the new digital Stockholm Fashion Week. A new fashion week for a new time. Over the past half year, COVID-19 has changed everything. The way we live. The way we communicate. The way we do business,” she began. “At the same time, we are fast approaching the deadline for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As an alumni ambassador for Agenda 2030, I am concerned that time is soon running out.”

The Crown Princess continued, “Dear fashion industry representatives, I think you will agree with me that high quality fashion does a lot more than please the eye. It challenges narrow standards. It creates new possibilities. Now, with the challenges ahead of us, it is not only the clothes you make that need to be innovative, but how you make them. As well as how they are sold, distributed, worn and eventually recycled. The fashion industry is getting ready for a digital and sustainable future. I am pleased that Stockholm Fashion Week has chosen to focus on these issues. And I am hopefully that the Swedish fashion industry can be a positive example to inspire the rest of the world.”