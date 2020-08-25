Why Prince Harry won’t support Meghan Markle’s voting campaign

While Prince Harry has proven to be a supportive husband, there is one area he is not expected to publicly support his wife Meghan Markle . According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex will not join the Duchess in campaigning on US election voting “amid concern over the Royal Family becoming too closely embroiled in politics.” When it comes to political matters, Queen Elizabeth “has to remain strictly neutral.” The royal family’s website states, “By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK.”

©Getty Images Prince Harry reportedly won’t publicly support Meghan Markle’s campaign to vote in the US election

Although senior members of Her Majesty’s family do not exercise their right to vote, per Newsweek, Meghan, a US citizen, is no longer a working member of the royal family. The American-born Duchess, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year, has been vocal about voting in the upcoming election. Explaining why she plans to vote on Election Day, Meghan told Marie Claire that she knows “what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless.” She continued, “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

The Duchess also shared a quote from suffragist Kate Sheppard. “One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,’” Meghan said. “That is why I vote.” Harry, on the other hand, is not eligible to vote in November.