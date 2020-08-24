When will Queen Elizabeth return to Buckingham Palace?

Queen Elizabeth reportedly won’t be returning to London anytime soon. Roya Nikkhah, the royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, reported on Aug. 23 that Her Majesty will be making Windsor Castle her “main home for the foreseeable future.” While the monarch would normally return to Buckingham Palace after her summer in Balmoral, she will instead head back to Windsor this year. According to the report, Prince Harry ’s grandmother “is not expected to resume residence at Buckingham Palace again until the threat from coronavirus has lifted.” However, the Queen is “keen” to commute to London for engagements and events at Buckingham Palace if “it is considered safe,” but “is unlikely to take up residence there again this year.”

©WireImage Queen Elizabeth reportedly won’t be returning to Buckingham Palace until the threat from coronavirus has lifted

Though she won’t be returning to London, she is expected to spend her annual Christmas break at Sandringham “where another bubble will be created.” The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip , 99, began their traditional summer vacation in Scotland earlier this month. Prior to their holiday, the royal couple had been self-isolating at Windsor since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The monarch has continued to work remotely amid the pandemic, which led to the cancelation of her Buckingham Palace garden parties and forced her annual birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour, to be scaled down in an unprecedented event at Windsor.

In April, the royal delivered a powerful speech addressing the pandemic. “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” she began. The Queen went on to thank NHS workers, care workers, essential workers and those who were staying at home to protect the vulnerable. “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said.