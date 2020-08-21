Crown Princess Mary of Denmark owns up to mistake

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is reminding everyone to take care of each other after a recent oversight. The mom of four visited the Grenaa sea aquarium, Kattegatcentret, on Wednesday. The 48-year-old royal, who forewent a face mask, accidentally shook hands during the outing. One day after the engagement, Mary owned up to her mistake in the COVID-19 era. Sharing two selfies of herself sporting face masks, the Crown Princess penned, “On land, at sea and in the air - we have to get used to wearing sanitary napkins. It is important that we follow the recommendations of the health authorities together.”

“⁣Yesterday I was in Grenaa for my first official visit after the summer holidays. At sea and in the air it went fine, but on land it slipped for me and I unfortunately came to shake hands,” she continued. “It reminded me how important it is that we help each other live up to the recommendations. Take care of yourself, and take care of each other.”

A number of individuals praised Mary for acknowledging her slip-up. “It can slip for anyone, even a Crown Princess,” one commented on the post, while another wrote, “It just shows that they are a completely normal human being - like the rest of us. Wonderful and liberating. No one can do everything right always.❤️.”

©Getty Images Crown Princess Mary encouraged everyone to take care of each other after mistakingly shaking hands during a royal engagement

Mary, who was appointed president of the WWF World Wide Fund for Nature this year, visited the aquarium to help release stingrays and sea urchins. The release was the result of a collaboration between the WWF World Wide Fund for Nature and H&M, which have been global partners in areas such as climate and responsible water consumption since 2011. The Crown Princess’ late father-in-law Prince Henrik held the role of president until his death in 2018.