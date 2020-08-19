Is Meghan Markle returning to Hollywood with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle could be returning to Tinseltown, and bringing her husband Prince Harry along with her! Variety has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shopping an idea for a project around Hollywood. It’s unclear whether the pitch is for a scripted or unscripted TV series or something else. However, don’t expect to see Meghan in front of the camera. According to the outlet, a source close to the Duchess said the Suits alum “has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.” Instead, another source revealed to Vareity that Meghan and Harry would like to serve as joint producers on the secret project. Archie Harrison ’s parents reportedly took meetings in June with networks.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry are reportedly pitching a secret project in Hollywood

The Duke and Duchess officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March. With their new revised roles, Meghan and Harry have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.

Prior to marrying into the royal family, the Duchess starred on the legal drama Suits for seven seasons portraying Rachel Zane. During her post-engagement interview in 2017, Meghan addressed retiring from acting to focus on royal duties. “I don‘t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she said. “It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to, as you said work work as a team with you.”