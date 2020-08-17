Queen Letizia wows in white for trip to Ibiza

Queen Letizia ’s summer wardrobe is white hot. The Spanish royal stunned in Ibiza on Monday wearing a long white dress fittingly from Charo Ruiz Ibiza. The mom of two donned the brand’s “Aida Dress,” which retails for €549, or roughly $651.66. The gorgeous design features a v-neckline, v-back, ruffle trimming and lace panels. “This iconic today’s piece was born as an ode to femininity. Its “V” neckline is repeated on the back. The ruffles contour the figure, the neck and continue tapering towards the waist,” the brand wrote of Letizia’s dress.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia stunned in a long white dress for her trip to Ibiza on Aug. 17

“Elaborate guipure highlights various points of the dress at the waist and the end of the hips, marking a change in volume. The shapely silhouette of the body leads to two steering wheels arranged in progression that generate the unexpected touch of this piece, the flight. Without a doubt, our Aida dress brings together all the elements that define our DNA,” the caption continued.

Charo Ruiz Ibiza’s mission is to “work with the most authentic references of the purest Ibiza; pointing out the importance of our cultural legacy, and using them to create pieces that can live as much as the memories of this idyllic and eternal island.”