Princess Margaret’s dashing grandson reunites with family after ‘world’s toughest rowing race’

After over 40 days, Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto returned to London. The 21-year-old son of Lady Sarah Chatto completed the GB Row Challenge, known as the “world’s toughest rowing race,” on Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to the global health crisis, team Exe Endurow, which included Arthur, Charles Bromhead, Harry Lidgley and Oliver Dawe-Lane, was the only team to compete in this year’s challenge because the four university students had been living together as they trained for the race.

The team rowed around Great Britain to raise money for the British Red Cross to help with COVID-19 efforts and Just One Ocean, which is committed to preserving the ocean for future generations. The group’s over 2,000-mile journey began on July 5 at London’s Tower Bridge. After successfully circumnavigating Great Britain, Arthur was greeted in London by his mother Sarah, who is Queen Elizabeth ’s niece, and his girlfriend Lizzie Friend. The royal’s 24-year-old brother Samuel and father Daniel were also present for his homecoming.