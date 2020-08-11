Spanish Princess’ sisterly love on display during summer vacation

The royal sisters continued to wow with their summer fashion again on Tuesday. Leonor made a floral statement wearing a printed dress from Sfera. Meanwhile, Sofia opted for a black and white gingham number by Stradivarius. The siblings twinned styling their locks up in ponytails and sporting designer sneakers: Leonor in Carolina Herrera and Sofia in BOSS footwear.

©Getty Images Sofia stepped out with her crutch again on Aug. 11

On Aug. 11, the royal family of four visited the Naüm Socio-Educational Center in the neighborhood of Son Roca, Mallorca, where they toured the center and held meetings with workers and students. Project Naüm supports socially disadvantaged people in the Son Roca neighborhood. Sofia again stepped out with her handy crutch for the engagement. Letizia, Felipe, and their daughters will be touring the Balearic Islands during their holiday to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

