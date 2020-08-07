Queen Sofia seen out in public for the first time since husband King Juan Carlos left Spain

Queen Sofia of Spain has resurfaced following her husband King Juan Carlos ’ decision to leave the country. King Felipe ’s mother was seen shopping on Wednesday in Palma de Mallorca. The 81-year-old royal, who began her holiday on the island last month, was dressed down for the outing wearing a colorful striped blouse, white pants and a face mask as she shopped with her sister Princess Irene. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s paternal grandmother appeared to be in good spirits as she waved at cameras before getting in her car.

©$credits

Sofia’s appearance came two days after her husband announced that he is moving abroad. “A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Juan Carlos wrote in a letter to his son Felipe.

He continued, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

Loading the player...

According to reports, the 82-year-old former monarch has already left Spain and is currently in Abu Dhabi. While her husband, whom she wed in 1962, is no longer in the country, sources close to the palace confirmed to El País that Sofia will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid and will continue with her institutional activities, in addition to her work at the foundation that bears her name. The royal will soon be reuniting with her son King Felipe, daughter-in-law Queen Letizia and granddaughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The monarchs and Spanish Princesses are set to begin their annual holiday in Palma de Mallorca this weekend.