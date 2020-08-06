Spanish royal family to break summer traditions this year

Although Queen Letizia , King Felipe and their daughters— Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia —are set to enjoy their annual summer vacation in Palma de Mallorca, there is one royal fan-loved tradition that they will be breaking this time around. According to HOLA!, the King, Queen and Spanish Princesses will not be posing for their traditional photocall like they have in previous years. ﻿While the royal family won’t be partaking in the usual photo session, there will be plenty of other photo opps, per HOLA!. Much like their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities, the royals will be touring the Balearic Islands to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Getty Images The Spanish royals won’t be posing for their traditional summer photocall this year

Letizia and Felipe’s summer getaway will also not include the traditional reception at Almudaina Palace. The monarchs and Princesses traditionally spend their summer holidays at Marivent Palace. It was previously reported that the royal family of four will arrive in Palma de Mallorca on Aug. 7 or 8. The King’s 81-year-old mother, Queen Sofia , is already on the island. Letizia and her brood are starting their vacation a little later than usual this year.

©JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images The King and Queen are set to vacation with their daughters in Palma de Mallorca

The royals’ holiday comes on the heels of Felipe’s father, former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain. On Monday, Sofia’s husband announced in a letter to his son that he is leaving the country and moving abroad amid his financial scandal. He wrote, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”