Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo opens up about life at home in rare interview

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi have largely kept their sons Stefano and Francesco out of the spotlight. Over the years, royal watchers have only seen the couple’s young children a handful of times, including at Monaco’s National Day celebrations in 2018 and 2019. Now in a new interview with Italian women’s magazine iO Donna, Princess Caroline ’s daughter-in-law has given rare insight into her life at home with her children. “If I don’t have any commitment as a Red Cross volunteer, I spend the morning with my children,” she shared. At home, the mom of two gets up when she hears Stefano, three, and Francesco, two, waking up in the next room. “We play a little on the bed, then breakfast: fruit, biscuits, cereals, bread, butter and honey; a cappuccino for me, milk with foam for them,” she said.

©Getty Images Pierre Casiraghi’s wife Beatrice Borromeo gave a rare interview about her life at home

Immediately following breakfast, Beatrice and her boys enjoy strolls together. “A walk: to the park or to the beach, when we are in Monaco; in the woods, when we are in the countryside,” she said. The family also has a farm in the South of France, where they spent the recent lockdown “taking care of the animals, among other things.” Beatrice added, “Now I can put on the resume that I can cut goats’ nails!”

The Italian-born royal admittedly likes “being in the kitchen” and loves preparing “all kinds of pasta and cutlets.” Though she confessed, “Sometimes I rely on the companion of the nanny, who is a very good cook.” When her children go down for a nap, that’s when Beatrice gets to work. The 34-year-old royal has a production company called Astrea, named after the Greek goddess of justice. “I am working on a series of documentaries on climate refugees and one on women & the environment, themes that are close to my heart,” she revealed. “I haven’t given myself a deadline, I want to make something to be proud of: haste has always been my problem a bit.”