Kate Middleton’s face mask costs less than $20: Shop the floral print design

It was safety first for Kate Middleton as she publicly wore a face mask for the first time on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge donned the facial covering for her visit to the volunteer-led project Baby Basics in Sheffield. The mom of three’s liberty print mask is from one of her go-to childrenswear brands: Amaia Kids. The floral cotton mask retails for $19.62 with 30 percent of all proceeds benefiting NHS Charities Together. The mask is also available in a children’s size ($15.69). Kate teamed the stylish protective accessory with her Suzannah Wiggle dress ($2,419.41), which she wore to Wimbledon last year, and her Tabitha Simmon snakeskin pumps.

©Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a face mask out in public for the first time on Aug. 4

The Duchess visited the baby bank charity on Aug. 4 to launch a new initiative. Princess Charlotte ’s mom brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the Uk to help support vulnerable families. “Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories. Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need,” Kate said of the initiative.

She added, “Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the UK will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time.”