Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law Queen Sofia to stay in Spain while husband leaves the country

Although former King Juan Carlos I is leaving Spain, his wife Queen Sofia will reportedly stay in the country. Sources close to the palace confirmed to El País that King Felipe ’s mother will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid and will continue with her institutional activities, in addition to her work at the foundation that bears her name. On Monday, Juan Carlos announced in a letter to his son that he would be moving abroad. The note did not mention his 81-year-old wife Sofia.

©Getty Images Queen Sofia won’t be moving abroad with her husband King Juan Carlos

“Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me,” Juan Carlos wrote.

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” he continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

©Getty Images King Felipe’s mother will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

According to reports, the 82-year-old former monarch, who withdrew from public life last year, is no longer in Spain, while his wife is. Last month, Queen Letizia ’s mother-in-law was pictured in Mallorca. Juan Carlos and Sofia have been married for more than 50 years. The King and Queen, who tied the knot in 1962, are parents to King Felipe, Infanta Elena, and Infanta Cristina. News of Juan Carlos’ decision to leave the country comes amid his financial scandal. In June, Spain’s supreme court prosecutor opened an investigation into the royal’s connection with a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters. Princess Leonor ’s paternal grandfather is also being investigated by Swiss authorities following reports he allegedly received millions from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.