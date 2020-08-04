How Kate, William, the Queen and more royals are celebrating Meghan Markle’s 39th birthday

Just because Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior member of the royal family doesn’t mean her in-laws aren’t celebrating her birthday. Kate Middleton , Prince William , Prince Charles , the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth commemorated the Duchess of Sussex’s 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. ﻿“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈,” Kensington Palace captioned﻿ a photo of Meghan conversing with a child from a previous engagement.

©WireImage The royal family celebrated Meghan Markle’s birthday on Aug. 4

Prince Charles and Camilla’s account also marked the Duchess’ special day with a photo of Meghan taken during her 2018 royal tour of New Zealand. Alongside the picture of the Suits alum smiling, Clarence House penned, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈.”

Meanwhile, the royal family’s official account posted an image of Meghan with the Queen. The photo is from the Duchess’ first solo engagement with Her Majesty, which took place less than a month after her royal wedding. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” the palace wrote. “The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.”