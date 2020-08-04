How the royal family is celebrating Meghan Markle's 39th birthday

How Kate, William, the Queen and more royals are celebrating Meghan Markle’s 39th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turned 39 on Aug. 4

BY

Just because  Meghan Markle  stepped back as a senior member of the royal family doesn’t mean her in-laws aren’t celebrating her birthday.  Kate Middleton ,  Prince William ,  Prince Charles , the Duchess of Cornwall and  Queen Elizabeth  commemorated the Duchess of Sussex’s 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. ﻿“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈,” Kensington Palace captioned﻿ a photo of Meghan conversing with a child from a previous engagement.

The royal family celebrated Meghan Markle's birthday on Aug. 4©WireImage
The royal family celebrated Meghan Markle's birthday on Aug. 4

Prince Charles and Camilla’s account also marked the Duchess’ special day with a photo of Meghan taken during her 2018 royal tour of New Zealand. Alongside the picture of the Suits alum smiling, Clarence House penned, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈.”

 

Meanwhile, the royal family’s official account posted an image of Meghan with the Queen. The photo is from the Duchess’ first solo engagement with Her Majesty, which took place less than a month after her royal wedding. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” the palace wrote. “The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.”

 

Last year,  Prince Harry  shared a personal message in honor of his wife’s birthday on their now-defunct Sussex Royal account. “Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. ‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H,” the Duke penned.

 

According to BAZAAR.com, Meghan is spending her birthday with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son  Archie Harrison  at their home in Los Angeles. The Duchess will be “having a quiet celebration at home,” a source told the outlet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties in March, have reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. After announcing their royal exit plans earlier this year, Her Majesty released a statement saying, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the Queen continued. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

