Charlotte Casiraghi turns 34: Celebrate her birthday with these fun facts

Happy birthday, Charlotte Casiraghi ! The daughter of Princess Caroline and the late Stefano Casiraghi turned 34 on Monday, Aug. 3. In honor of Charlotte’s ﻿special day, HOLA! USA has rounded up ten fun facts to celebrate the Monegasque royal family member.

©Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi turned 34 on Aug. 3

1. She is not a Princess.

Charlotte previously declared to French Vogue (via The New York Times), “I’m not a princess.” She added, “My mother is, not I. I am the niece of a head of state. And with this status, I have some representational duties, nothing very constraining or very exceptional.”

2. She is Grace Kelly’s oldest granddaughter.

At 34 years old, Charlotte is the oldest of Princess Grace ’s granddaughters, who include Princess Gabriella , five, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 21, Camille Gottlieb, 22, Pauline Ducruet, 26, and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi , 28.

©Getty Images Charlotte (pictured with son Raphaël) is a mom of two

3. She is a mother of two boys.

Charlotte became a mother in 2013 with the arrival of her son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her former partner, comedian Gad Elmaleh. Prince Albert ’s niece welcomed her son child, Balthazar Rassam, in 2018 with her now-husband Dimitri Rassam.