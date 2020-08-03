Kate Middleton and Prince William share previously unseen photo of Prince Louis

It’s been over three months since Prince Louis turned two, but a new birthday photo starring Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s youngest son has been revealed. The image is part of the set of portraits the Duchess of Cambridge took of her youngest child in honor of his second birthday. The picture was shared as a thank you from the royal couple to well-wishers who celebrated Louis’ birthday in April. Along with the photo, a message from William and Kate read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday. This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge The new image of Prince Louis is part of the set of photos Kate Middleton took of her son to mark his second birthday

The little Prince flashed a big smile for his mom in the photo wearing the same blue and white checkered shirt that he wore in his previously shared birthday portraits. At the time of his birthday, five photos of Louis were released by Kensington Palace. The pictures showed Princess Charlotte’s little brother getting messy with paint as he created a rainbow hand painting, a sweet tribute to NHS workers.

The playful snapshots of Louis were taken while the royal family was under lockdown at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. “I should have taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well,” Kate told ITV’s This Morning of her son’s photo session. “Luckily, that wasn’t documented, but I pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of it.”