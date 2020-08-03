Princess Charlene’s daughter channels female superhero during beach day with twin brother

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins are having fun in the sun this summer. The doting mom of two shared a new photo of her five-year-old daughter Princess Gabriella and son Prince Jacques enjoying a day at the beach on Friday. The royal siblings twinned wearing sunglasses while posing next to each other in the sand. “Happy holidays 🌞,” Princess Charlene captioned the picture. Jacques was photographed resting his elbow on sister Gabriella’s shoulder as he flashed a thumbs up. Meanwhile, Gabriella struck an adorable pose as she sweetly held her brother’s hand.

©Eric Mathon / Royal Palace The royal family has been vacationing in Corsica as Charlene prepares for her upcoming water bike challenge

The little Princess channeled an iconic female superhero at the beach wearing a Wonder Woman long-sleeve sun top from Zoggs, which is currently on sale for £12.50 (about $16.27). Jacques’ interest for sharks was on display with his colorful swimwear outfit. The Prince sported a neon long-sleeve top and swim trucks featuring the apex predator, along with a blue baseball cap. The image was reportedly taken in Corsica, where the royals are holidaying as Charlene gears up for The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.

The former Olympic swimmer views the month-long vacation as a learning experience for her family. “Here, in Corsica, the children feel great freedom. They’ve the opportunity to live a unique experience, in contact with the elements, the flowers, animals... The entire cycle of nature is offered to us here, literally on our doorstep,” Charlene said in a new interview with Point de Vue (via People magazine). “Jacques and Gabriella have so many opportunities available to them. They’ve travelled the world since they were born, they have already been in contact with many cultures, everything around them has always been a source of learning and fulfillment. Each day spent at their side is exciting.”