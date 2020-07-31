Prince William returns to childhood vacation spot with Kate Middleton and their kids

The ongoing pandemic hasn’t stopped the Cambridges from enjoying a family summer vacation! According to the Mirror, Prince William whisked his wife Kate Middleton and their three children— Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, and Princes Louis , two—to the Isles of Scilly for a staycation. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly said hello to locals as they cycled across the island of Tresco on Thursday. “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather,” an onlooker told the outlet. “I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello.”

©Getty Images Prince William went cycling with his family in Tresco back in 1989

Per the Mirror, the royal family of five opted against vacationing somewhere in Europe because a potential need to quarantine “would have hampered their return to work.” A source revealed to the outlet that William and Kate “decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school,” adding, “They were keen to support our travel industry.”

The vacation is no doubt a full circle moment for Prince William who holidayed in the Isles of Scilly when he was a child in 1989. Similarly back then, the Duke of Cambridge went cycling in Tresco with his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana , and younger brother Prince Harry . William returned to the Isles of Scilly with Kate for a royal visit in 2016.