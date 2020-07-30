The famous ‘Travolta’ dress Princess Diana wore to dance with John Travolta comes out of quarantine

After over four months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kensington Palace reopened to visitors on Thursday with a very special display. The iconic Victor Edelstein dress ﻿that Princess Diana wore to a 1985 White House Gala, where she famously hit the dance floor with John Travolta , is being exhibited at the late Princess of Wales’ former home. Prior to joining the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, Diana’s gown, nicknamed the “Travolta” dress, was frozen in an isolation room. “To celebrate the re-opening, the famous ‘Travolta dress’, worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, will go on display at the palace for the first time since it was acquired by Historic Royal Palaces at auction in 2019,” a statement read. “Like Kensington Palace itself, the dress is now coming out of isolation, and will be on display at the Princess’s former home this Summer for visitors to enjoy.”

©WireImage Princess Diana wore the dress when she famously danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985

Earlier this week, the Historic Royal Palaces’ social media account shared a video of the gown being unboxed and set up for display. “This week, we welcome Diana, Princess of Wales’s ‘Travolta’ dress back to #KensingtonPalace. One of the most iconic fashion statements of the 20th century, the Princess of Wales commissioned this extraordinary midnight blue velvet gown from couturier (and regular collaborator) Victor Edelstein, and debuted it at a gala dinner at the White House in 1985,” the caption read.

“There, Diana was photographed “gliding around the room” dancing with actor John Travolta, creating one of the most famous and enduring images of her career 👗,” the post continued. “Since it joined our Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection in 2019, the dress has spent the last few months in quarantine (pretty much like the rest of us!) to ensure it doesn’t pass on any bugs or pests on to the rest of our priceless collection. Now, it’s finally ready for public display, right on time for us to reopen the doors of the palace tomorrow.”