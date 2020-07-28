Princess Charlene of Monaco auctions off her personal car for a special reason

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s “special gift” from Prince Albert has found a new home. The former Olympic swimmer has auctioned off the red Tesla Model S P85 that her husband gave her in 2015. The item, which Charlene held “very close to her heart,” was donated to The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s #StrongTogether Auction. JO Goodwin, owner of the Design Centre SARL in Monaco, is now the proud owner of the royal’s automobile. The vehicle features a gold plaque inside that reads: “Tesla S 85P Pre owned by H.S.H. Princess Charlene.”

©Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco donated her car to the #StrongTogether campaign auction

“As supporters of the assiduous vision of Princess Charlene and incredible work of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, the Design Centre Monaco was delighted to participate in the #strongtogether auction,” JO﻿ said in a statement shared with HOLA! USA. “We were overjoyed to have placed the winning bid for Princess Charlene’s Tesla, a car which mirrors, in our opinion, what the Principality of Monaco and Design Centre stands for elegance, innovation and environmental responsibility. It is with pride that Princess Charlene’s car has been added to our business, giving us the perfect opportunity to support this wonderful cause.”

©The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa The royal’s red Tesla was auctioned off

Charlene’s personal car as well as the bobsledding shoes that Prince Albert used to compete in the Olympics were being auctioned off to raise funds to benefit individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The global #StrongTogether campaign, which kicked off in May, has raised a significant amount of money for the vision of The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa. Dawie Crous, foundation director in South Africa, said, “We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of the thousands of people who participated in the campaign.”