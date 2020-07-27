Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are honeymooning

Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly enjoying a “low-key” honeymoon. According to The Mail on Sunday, the newlyweds are honeymooning in France. The couple was spotted by a tourist driving “a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff” in the South of France. The tourist said, “It was such a surprise to see them,” adding, “Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.”

©Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice and Edo are reportedly honeymooning in France

Prince Andrew ’s daughter, 31, and the Italian property developer secretly tied the knot on July 17 after postponing their May nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatrice and Edo’s private ceremony was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were present for their granddaughter’s special day.

Beatrice paid tribute to her grandmother wearing the Queen’s vintage Peau De Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the 94-year-old monarch wore for her own wedding in 1947. A friend of the bride and groom told People magazine that the Princess’ dress was a last-minute decision after she had a change of heart about her original dress. Beatrice “made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted—and it looked amazing!” the friend shared. “It was touching for both of them.”