Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking legal action to protect son Archie after ‘red line’ was ‘crossed’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filed a new lawsuit, this time to protect their one-year-old son Archie Harrison . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are suing “unnamed parties” who they say took “illegal” photographs of their son at their private home in Los Angeles. The couple’s attorney Michael Kump filed a complaint for invasion of privacy on Thursday, July 23. “This action arises out of the relentless and quite frankly shocking efforts of the tabloid media to profit from serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home, and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy,” Kump stated in the court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filed a new lawsuit over a photo taken of their son Archie

The attorney noted that Meghan and Harry want to continue their “public impact work” that is important to them, while also having a “private life to which any young family or individual has the right.” The Duke and Duchess allege that paparazzi and media outlets have flown drones “a mere 20 feet above” their house “as often as three times a day” to obtain photos of them and Archie in their private residence. “Others have flown helicopters above the backyard of the residence, as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 7:00 p.m., waking neighbors and their son, day after day. And still others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer ~ through it,” the complaint reads.

Although the Sussexes have “tried to ignore these physical and constructive trespasses as best they can,” the images of Archie “crossed a red line” for the Duke and Duchess.” Per the complaint, someone is shopping photographs of Archie “falsely claiming to have taken them on a recent public outing in Malibu.” However, according to the court documents, “Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu” since the Sussexes moved to California and it’s “clear from a description of the photographs” that the images were taken in the family’s backyard “unbeknownst” to Meghan and Harry.