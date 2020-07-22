How Prince George’s birthday photos differ from Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s

Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday. As with his younger sibling’s birthdays, self-proclaimed “amateur photographer” Kate Middleton stepped behind the camera to snap her oldest son’s portraits. However, unlike Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ’ birthdays earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only released two new photos of George. For Charlotte’s fifth birthday in May, Kensington Palace shared five new images of the little Princess. Five photos were also released to mark Prince Louis’ second birthday in April.

©The Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Prince George’s birthday with two new photos

George’s birthday coincided with Prince Philip’s rare public appearance on July 22. The Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from royal duties in 2017, transferred his role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to his daughter-in-law Camilla on Wednesday. Perhaps William and Kate opted to release only two photos of George so as not to deter attention from Philip’s engagement.

Charlotte’s official birthday portraits in May depicted her volunteering amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Meanwhile, Louis was photographed getting messy with paint as he created a rainbow hand painting to honor NHS workers in his photos. Both of the youngest Cambridge children’s birthdays were celebrated under lockdown. George, Charlotte and Louis’ photos were all taken in Norfolk, where the royal family of five has been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, during the pandemic.