Princess Caroline’s estranged husband threatens police with baseball bat: Report

Less than a week after an alleged incident with the police, Princess Caroline ’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover reportedly threatened officers with a baseball bat. According to RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), the royal dad of three had intended to file a complaint with the Scharnstein police station in Austria on Monday evening. However, the officers were not in the office, so Ernst left in his taxi, but on his way back, he drove past two officers who were monitoring traffic. Per a police statement (via RND), the Prince’s taxi stopped next to the police and he let down the window. Alessandra de Osma ’s father-in-law then allegedly insulted one of the officers and threatened them with a baseball bat, which he had brought with him.

©Getty Images Princess Caroline’s estranged husband reportedly threatened police with a baseball bat

Last week it was reported that Ernst was taken to a psychiatric unit after an encounter with police. It was reported at the time that the Prince had called police in the early hours of July 15 requesting immediate help. When help arrived, Ernst was “extremely aggressive” and “attacked them physically.” Kronen Zeitung reported that the 66-year-old royal threatened them with a knife, which officers knocked out of his hand before fixing the Prince to the ground. When Ernst got back up, he reportedly hit an officer in the face. Because “self-harm” could not be ruled out, per RND, Ernst was taken to the psychiatry unit of a hospital in Vöcklabruck.