Prince George looks all grown up in 7th birthday photos taken by mom Kate

Happy (early) birthday, Prince George ! Ahead of their oldest son’s seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22, Prince William and Kate Middleton released new images of their firstborn. “Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈” a message from Kensington Palace read. George, who is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and dad William, looks all grown up in the new snapshots. Royal fans couldn’t believe just how big the Prince is. “Look how big he has gotten!” one commented. Another wrote, “Awwww he’s so grown up 😍😍.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George turns seven on July 22

The future King was pictured flashing a toothy grin in the two photos. The Prince leaned against a wall wearing a dark green﻿ polo shirt, on sale for $9.99, from Mango and trousers in one picture. In the second close-up shot, George sported a camouflage print t-shirt as he played outdoors. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the pictures were taken at the Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk where they have been staying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis and Prince William ’s birthday photos this year, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped behind the camera to photograph her oldest son for his seventh birthday. Last year marked the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge had taken George’s official birthday portraits.