Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Prince George's birthday with new photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Prince George looks all grown up in 7th birthday photos taken by mom Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son wore a $10 shirt in one of his seventh birthday portraits

BY

Happy (early) birthday,  Prince George ! Ahead of their oldest son’s seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22,  Prince William  and  Kate Middleton  released new images of their firstborn. “Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈” a message from Kensington Palace read. George, who is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and dad William, looks all grown up in the new snapshots. Royal fans couldn’t believe just how big the Prince is. “Look how big he has gotten!” one commented. Another wrote, “Awwww he’s so grown up 😍😍.”

Prince George turns seven on July 22©The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George turns seven on July 22

The future King was pictured flashing a toothy grin in the two photos. The Prince leaned against a wall wearing a dark green﻿ polo shirt, on sale for $9.99, from Mango and trousers in one picture. In the second close-up shot, George sported a camouflage print t-shirt as he played outdoors. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the pictures were taken at the Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk where they have been staying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with  Princess Charlotte ,  Prince Louis  and  Prince William  ’s birthday photos this year, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped behind the camera to photograph her oldest son for his seventh birthday. Last year marked the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge had taken George’s official birthday portraits.

The future King looks all grown up in his seventh birthday photos©The Duchess of Cambridge
The future King looks all grown up in his seventh birthday photos

The young Prince’s birthday﻿ is certainly different this year compared to 2019’s celebration. George rang in his sixth birthday on the private island of Mustique. Although he might not be in the Caribbean this year, the young royal will likely enjoy one of his mother’s birthday traditions. The Duchess previously revealed that she makes her children’s birthday cakes. “I love making the cake,” Kate shared during the A Berry Royal Christmas TV program. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

