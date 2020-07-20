Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie congratulate Princess Beatrice on wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have been able to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret wedding last week, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t celebrate the newlyweds. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands from a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the Los Angeles-based royals congratulated Prince Harry’s cousin and her new husband privately.

©Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on July 17

Meanwhile, the bride’s younger sister Princess Eugenie publicly congratulated Beatrice and Edo with a heartfelt tribute three days after the intimate affair. “Couldn’t Bea happier (get it) 🐝... ,” Eugenie began her post on Monday. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”

The newlyweds exchanged vows on Friday, July 17, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The couple’s original wedding, which was set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace on May 29, was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In light of the pandemic, Beatrice and Edo were married in a small ceremony, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth , Prince Philip, and “close family.”