Queen Maxima’s family pose for annual summer photocall and hint at Princess Amalia’s future plans

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander ’s daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia might be following in Kate Middleton and Prince William ’s footsteps. According to the Dutch news outlet AD, the Princess of Orange’s father hinted on Friday that his firstborn is taking a gap year before starting a follow-up study. “And she goes out into the wide world,” the King said. Prior to attending university, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent their gap year traveling to South America. Willem-Alexander has previously expressed his desire for 16-year-old Amalia, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, to “go everywhere” and “make mistakes” prior to ascending the throne.

©Getty Images The Dutch royals posed for their annual summer photos at their home in The Hague on July 17

Willem-Alexander made the revelation on July 17 during the Dutch royal family’s annual summer photocall. The King, Maxima and their daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13, gathered in the garden of their home Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague for the photo shoot.

During the photocall, Willem-Alexander spoke to the press about enjoying family time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have never been home as much as recently,” he said. “That was very valuable for the family, we really had time for each other. I think we will look back on this later as a time we would like to do again, but without the coronavirus.” Although the Princesses have not yet hugged their grandmother, former Queen Beatrix, Willem-Alexander shared that he has visited his mother at Drakensteyn Castle. “She has a large garden, where you can walk nicely,” he said.