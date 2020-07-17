Princess Beatrice ties the knot in secret royal wedding with a special guest present

Princess Beatrice is a married woman! Prince Andrew ’s daughter, 31, and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi secretly tied the knot on Friday, July 17, at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park. Buckingham Palace confirmed the nuptials with a statement that read: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.”

©Princess Eugenie The couple tied the knot in a secret royal wedding on July 17

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of a special guest, Beatrice’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth , who has been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip since March. The wedding marked the first time Her Majesty has left Windsor Castle since the UK lockdown began. “The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family,” Buckingham Palace shared, noting that the wedding “took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” The monarch was pictured wearing an aqua ensemble with a matching hat for her granddaughter’s intimate affair.

According to a report, Beatrice’s parents—Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson —were in attendance, as well as the bride’s younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. With her wedding, Beatrice has become a stepmother to her husband’s three-year-old son Christopher, also known as Wolfie, who was due to be the best man. In February, a spokesman for the couple told ﻿The Daily Mail, “I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man.” At the time, a friend of Beatrice and Edo’s told the news outlet that they wanted Wolfie to take on the role “because they want to show that he is loved and embraced by his stepmother.”