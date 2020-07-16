Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor caught reminding dad to put his face mask on

Safety first! Princess Leonor was looking out for her father King Felipe on Thursday. The 14-year-old future Queen was caught on camera swiftly reminding her dad to put his face mask back on after his speech﻿. The monarch briefly removed the mask to deliver remarks at a ceremony held in honor of COVID-19 victims﻿. The King appeared to thank his firstborn for the reminder, before putting it back on. Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the event with their daughters Leonor and Infanta Sofia , 13, at the Royal Palace’s﻿ Plaza de la Armeria in Madrid. The monarchs and Sofia coordinated in blue shades for the ceremony with the Queen recycling a long-sleeve Carolina Herrera sheath dress and Sofia wearing a belted shirtdess and pointed flats. The King complemented his wife and youngest daughter sporting a navy suit. Meanwhile, Leonor wore a Claudie Pierlot dress that featured a black bodice and patterned skirt. The foursome donned matching black face masks for the outing.

©Getty Images The Spanish Princesses joined their parents at the ceremony on July 16

The royals joined state representatives and government officials at the ceremony on July 16. A cauldron was lit by journalist Ana Blanco, who acted as master of ceremonies. Leonor accompanied her father and representatives for the victims and health workers to the front of the cauldron and laid down white roses. The King remembered those who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in his speech, conveying his “deepest regret” to their families. “Today is a day that we will keep in our memory; a day that will remain engraved in our hearts; because today we pay tribute, with all our respect and the highest solemnity of the State, to the thousands of citizens who have lost their lives Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Felipe said (via HOLA! Spain). “They are not alone in their pain; it is a pain that we share; their duel is ours, which here is present before all the Spanish. Pain and grief in which all of us also recognize ourselves; united in the same universal and solidarity principles.”