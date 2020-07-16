Crown Princess Marie-Chantal is selling stylish face masks: Buy one before they sell out

Give your face mask the royal treatment! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece’s luxury childrenswear brand Marie-Chantal is selling face coverings for your little Princes and Princesses, as well as for adults. The mom of five announced the newest offering on Wednesday. “I am so pleased to introduce our face masks or face coverings for children and adults. Our masks are non medical but made from our MC cotton summer prints,” Marie-Chantal said.
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal celebrates milestone anniversary giving glimpse inside her stunning home
“We are at MC delighted to support ‘Together for Children’ which is an association of non-profit NGO’s that work in the field of child welfare supporting more than 30’000 children in Greece and we will be donating 25% of sale proceeds to this amazing organization. @mazigiatopaidi 🌸,” the Crown Princess continued, adding, “#staysafe #wearamask.”
View this post on Instagram
We are so pleased to introduce our face coverings for adults and children. There are limited numbers currently so please don’t miss out and shop while you can. Our masks are non-medical and we’ve made them from pretty soft cotton left over fabrics from this year’s collection in prints which are suitable for boys and girls. We are delighted to support ‘Together for Children’ which is an association of non-profit NGO’s that work in the field of child welfare supporting more than 30,000 children in Greece and will be donating 25% of sale proceeds to the organisation. @mazigiatopaidi For more information about our face coverings please visit our website via the link in our bio. #mariechantal #mask #facecovering #childrensmask
From gingham and seersucker to floral prints, the royal’s namesake label is selling a variety of stylish designs that are available in both adult and child (ages 4 through 10) sizes. The 100 percent cotton face coverings are non-medical, reusable and machine washable. Those familiar with Marie-Chantal’s designs might recognize the prints since the masks are upcycled from left over fabrics from this year’s collection.
The masks are designed with three layers, including the main fabric, a fusing and a cotton voile lining. Single adult face coverings retail for $15, while one child mask costs $12.50. Shoppers can also purchase a set of two for $25, or a set of four—adult and child—is priced at $52. There is a limited quantity of masks, so hurry and grab yours today!