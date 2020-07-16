Crown Princess Marie-Chantal is selling stylish face masks: Buy one before they sell out

Give your face mask the royal treatment! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece’s luxury childrenswear brand Marie-Chantal is selling face coverings for your little Princes and Princesses, as well as for adults. The mom of five announced the newest offering on Wednesday. “I am so pleased to introduce our face masks or face coverings for children and adults. Our masks are non medical but made from our MC cotton summer prints,” Marie-Chantal said.

©Marie-Chantal/Getty Images

“We are at MC delighted to support ‘Together for Children’ which is an association of non-profit NGO’s that work in the field of child welfare supporting more than 30’000 children in Greece and we will be donating 25% of sale proceeds to this amazing organization. @mazigiatopaidi 🌸,” the Crown Princess continued, adding, “#staysafe #wearamask.”