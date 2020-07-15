Former Olympian Princess Charlene of Monaco to compete in new sporting challenge

Princess Charlene of Monaco might have retired from competitive swimming in 2007, but the former Olympic swimmer is currently training for a new water challenge. According to the Monaco Tribune, Prince Albert ’s wife, 42, will participate in “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.” The sporting challenge, which was announced on Tuesday, is set to take place Sept. 12 and 13. For almost 24-hours, two teams of four internationally renowned athletes, including Princess Charlene, will take turns biking from Calvi in northwest Corsica to Monaco. The competitiors will bike over a distance of 180 km. The objective is to arrive at the Yacht Club de Monaco in the shortest possible time via water bike.

Princess Charlene (pictured in 2018) will compete in The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella ’s mother has been photographed gearing up for the rigorous sporting event. Earlier this month, the royal’s namesake foundation shared a photo of Charlene on her bike captioned, “H.S.H Princess Charlène training on the water bike.” The Princess also posted a gorgeous image of herself biking off into the sunset on her personal social media account. Charlene showed off her sporty side back in 2018 competing in the Riviera Water Bike Challenge along with Prince Albert.