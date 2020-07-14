The Duchess noted that “there will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud.” “But you can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is, it is just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder,” she said. “I know you have already done so much and made so many people’s lives better. The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed.”

Meghan stressed that believing in “true equality is not enough.” She explained, “It’s going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day, even when it’s hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle told the women that she, Prince Harry and Archie will continue cheering them on

The Duchess, who stepped away from royal duties in March, reflected on her own experience in following her beliefs. “Look, sometimes it’s not obvious what to do. Often, it’s fear that paralyzes us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of the answers. Don’t underestimate your ability to push through the fear,” Meghan said. “You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind and your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part and it was the hardest part for me is to chase your convictions with action.”

The mom of one concluded her speech telling the summit attendees that she along with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison will be “cheering” them on as they “continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward.” A source close to Meghan told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Meghan “strongly believes that the next generation of girls and young women have incredible power and have already shown themselves to be leaders beyond their years: on racial justice, climate change, mental health, civic engagement, public service, and much more. They are a generation that is challenging norms, enacting real-world change, and leading global movements. She says that they are not only ‘poised to change the world’, she believes they have ‘already begun.’”

The Girl Up Leadership Summit, presented by P&G, kicked off on July 13 bringing together young leaders and equality activists to build their skills as changemakers. The theme for this year’s virtual three-day event is “We Need To Talk,” which will push conversations about issues intersecting with gender equality, i.e. representation in STEM and sports, access to education, and how to create solutions for gender-based violence. Girl Up, an initiative that was founded by the UN Foundation in 2010, helps girls access their inner power to advance the skills, rights, and opportunities of girls everywhere.

