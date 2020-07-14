Kate Middleton debuts fresh post-lockdown look

Kate Middleton has left lockdown with a new look for summer. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her lighter locks and trimmed tresses during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. The mom of three showed off her fresh face-framing layers and caramel highlights while promoting BBC Education’s Tiny Happy People initiative. Kate looked stylish for her TV appearance wearing a black and white polka dot crepe shirtdress by Emilia Wickstead and her Castaner Carina wedges.

Kate Middleton showed off her lighter locks and layers on the TV program

To mark the launch of Tiny Happy People,﻿ the Duchess met last week with three families who have been involved in the creation and piloting of the initiative. Kate spoke to parents about the ways in which they have used the resources and how they have seen their children’s language and communication develop as a result. Naturally, the royal also shared anecdotes about her own kids. The Duchess revealed that her youngest child, Prince Louis , is struggling with social distancing. She explained, “Louis doesn’t understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.” Kate also opened about her kids’ appetites. “My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine,” she confessed.