Meghan Markle steps out in Beverly Hills: Shop her chic summer look

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted during a rare outing in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex looked summer-ready leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills last Friday wearing a stone washed linen dress by the Lithuanian brand Magic Linen. The wardrobe staple retails for $76 and features an asymmetrical high-low hem, two side pockets and a coconut button closure in the back. The “Toscana” dress, which is available for purchase on Etsy and Magic Linen’s website, also comes in a light pink shade. The Duchess teamed the stylish frock with her Chanel ballerina flats, sunglasses, a cross-body purse and a $265 Janessa Leone straw hat, while wearing her long brunette tresses down.

©Grosby Group Meghan Markle stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a linen dress

Meghan and Harry coordinated in matching face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Like his wife, Queen Elizabeth ’s grandson, 35, was dressed down sporting a grey polo, blue jeans and a baseball cap. The couple was seen making their way to their Cadillac Escalade SUV.

The pair appeared to leave their son Archie Harrison at home for the outing. The Sussexes, who relocated to Meghan’s native L.A. earlier this year, have reportedly been staying at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.