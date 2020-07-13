And babies make four! Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover are officially parents. The royal couple welcomed their twins—a boy and a girl—named Nicolas and Sofia last Tuesday in Madrid, according to Cosas Perú. The outlet reports that Alessandra’s mother, Elizabeth Foy Vásquez, traveled to Spain for the birth of her first grandchild, or in this case grandchildren. The proud grandmother reportedly told friends “that the babies are in perfect health.” HOLA! Spain confirmed in March that Alessandra, who is known as the Princess of the Andes, was pregnant and due this summer.

Christian﻿, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August, head of the royal House of Hanover, married his wife in a civil ceremony in London back in 2017. Months later in March of 2018, Princess Caroline ’s stepson and the Peruvian beauty exchanged vows in a religious ceremony held at the Basilica San Pedro in the bride’s native Lima, Peru. Christian’s half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover and stepbrother Pierre Casiraghi , as well as Princess Eugenie , Princess Beatrice and Kate Moss were among guests at the lavish celebration.

Alessandra, 32, previously told HOLA! that she planned on starting a family one day. “I think that, like many other couples, when you marry, you want to create a family,” she said last summer. “We are happy as we are for now, it’s not a short-term plan for us.”