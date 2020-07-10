Kate Middleton served up a special surprise for schoolchildren. To mark what would have been the start of Wimbledon’s finals weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge invited Sir Andy Murray to partake in a video call with young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. “I’ve got a very important person here that’s going to come and join us, that would love to meet you guys and they might be able to share some tennis tips as well with you,” Kate said.

©Youtube The Duchess surprised children from Bond Primary School with Andy Murray

The Duchess gave the kids hints to guess their special guest. She said, “I’ll give you a few clues and see if you can guess who this special guest might be. So he is a he. He plays tennis for Great Britain. And he’s a two-time Olympic champion. He’s a former World Number One...Can you possibly guess who this might be, our special guest today?” “Andy Murray,” one youngster guessed, to which Kate replied, “You are right!”

The former Wimbledon champion spoke to the children about his lockdown experience, why he got into tennis, and shared tips to help them improve their game. The Duchess also asked the group about their other “favorite sports,” including soccer. As the children shouted out their favorite teams, Kate declared her support for husband Prince William ’s team. She said, “I need to back up my husband, he’s an Aston Villa fan.”