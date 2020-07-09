Brotherly love! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel , have nothing but affection for each other. A sweet moment between the brothers was captured in a new photo shared on the royal couple’s personal social media account on Wednesday. Two-year-old Gabriel appears to be kissing his big brother’s hand in the image, while enjoying a picnic with their mom at the Nynäs Nature Reserve. The royals’ youngest son was photographed holding Alexander’s hand close to his mouth as they gazed into the distance sitting on a patterned blanket.

©Prinsparet Prince Gabriel was photographed sweetly holding his big brother’s hand during a summer picnic

Prinsparet posted additional photos from the royal family’s summer outing, including Carl Philip walking a trail with his sons, reading about fish, and another of Alexander, four, seemingly picking blueberries. The caption alongside the images read: “In connection with Alexander’s baptism, he, as Duke of Södermanland, received a symbolic baptism gift in the form of an accessibility-adapted vantage point in Nynäs nature reserve.”

“We highly recommend the place! Here we come for a picnic on the cliffs at beautiful Lake Gises, swimming and walking,” the caption continued, adding the hashtag “#staycation.”