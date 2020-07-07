Former journalist Queen Letizia shows off her interviewing skills on tour

When it comes to royal summer style, Queen Letizia is taking the crown. The mom of two has continually wowed with her wardrobe in recent weeks, and Tuesday’s outing was no different. The Spanish Queen was floral perfection as she visited the region of Murcia. Letizia stepped out with King Felipe recycling a floral print skirt from Sweet Matitos, which she teamed with a white Zara draped blouse and her Macarena espadrille wedges. The royal completed her fresh look styling her tresses into her go-to summer hairstyle, a ponytail.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia stunned in a floral skirt and Zara top on July 7

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia parents traveled to Murcia as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. During the trip, Letizia and Felipe visited the fruit and vegetable cooperative Frutas La Carrichosa. Wearing protective face masks, the royals toured the grounds and spoke with staff. Letizia, who was a journalist prior to marrying Felipe in 2004, had her interviewing skills on display as she asked an employee questions about her daily routine.

The King and Queen also visited the Murcian Institute of Biosanitary Research (IMIB), which is working on projects against COVID-19. The monarchs have been visiting autonomous communities in Spain to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the royal couple’s tour has included stops in the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Seville and Castile-La Mancha. Letizia has shown off her stylish summer wardrobe along the way donning summer dresses and an affordable jumpsuit.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip, the King and Queen remembered COVID-19 victims with their daughters, Leonor and Sofia, at a mass. The royal family attended the service held at Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral (Santa María la Real de La Almudena) on Monday. Letizia and her girls coordinated in black ensembles, while sporting face masks, for the somber occasion.