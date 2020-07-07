Meghan Markle lands post-royal exit gig with Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle has landed a speaking engagement, less than two weeks after it was revealed that she and Prince Harry have been signed to the Harry Walker Agency. The Duchess of Sussex will be a speaker at the upcoming 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. Meghan’s participation in the virtual event was announced on Tuesday. “The present is female! Dizzy symbol But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit,” Girl Up tweeted. The Duchess is in good company with Michelle Obama , who is also represented by Meghan and Harry’s speaking agency. The former first lady is set to share a special message at the summit, where Priyanka Chopra will be one of the special guests.

©WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama will both appear at the Girl Up Leadership Summit

The Girl Up Leadership Summit, presented by P&G, brings together young leaders and equality activists to build their skills as changemakers. The theme for this year’s virtual event is “We Need To Talk,” which will push conversations about issues intersecting with gender equality, i.e. representation in STEM and sports, access to education, and how to create solutions for gender-based violence. The three-day summit, taking place July 13 through July 15, will feature expert-led workshops, girl-led workshops, Day of Action sessions, and explore plenary topics. Girl Up is an initiative that was founded by the UN Foundation in 2010. The campaign helps girls access their inner power to advance the skills, rights, and opportunities of girls everywhere.

It was confirmed in June that Archie Harrison ’s parents had been signed to the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Duke and Duchess would be “engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums,” while continuing to focus on social issues, including racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.