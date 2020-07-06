Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have both spoken out against racism in recent weeks, and now have teamed up with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to discuss racial injustice in a new video. Speaking from their home in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are president and vice president of QCT, participated in the weekly session on fairness, justice and equal rights last Wednesday— on what would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday. During the conversation, Harry said, “When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it‘s there and it stays there because someone somewhere is benefitting from it. We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been brought up and educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to acknowledge but then you need to do the work to be able to become more aware.”

©YouTube Meghan and Harry spoke with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Princess Diana’s birthday

Meghan pointed out that it’s not “even in the big moments” where racism and unconscious bias hides and thrives, but in the “quiet moments.” She said, “It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, either passively or actively.” The Duchess, who has had “personal experience with it,” added, “In people’s complacency, they’re complicit.”

Harry acknowledged the history of the Commonwealth, which his grandmother Queen Elizabeth is head of. He said, “Certainly when you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. And I think so many people have done such an amazing, incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge that there is so much more still to do.” “It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits,” the Duke continued. “I think there’s a hell of a lot that we together need to acknowledge, but I only see hope and optimism in the fact that we can only do this together.”