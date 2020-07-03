What Prince George is really like behind closed doors

Over the years, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared anecdotes about their son Prince George and royal fans have seen his personality shine in photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge and out on the polo field. Now, someone close to the future King has revealed what the six-year-old royal is really like behind closed doors. The Prince’s godmother Julia Samuel spoke about her godson on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. “He is amazing,” Julia said of George. “He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [ Princess Diana ] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George is feisty and funny, according to his godmother

Julia is one of the Prince’s seven godparents, who include Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, William van Cutsem and Zara Tindall. The psychotherapist’s podcast interview was released on what would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday. Julia, who was close friends with Diana, is keeping the late Princess of Wales’ spirit alive for George. “So I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making,” she admitted. “I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

©Getty Images The royal’s godmother Julia Samuel was close friends with Princess Diana

Last month, Kate spoke about George’s competitive streak while visiting The Nook, one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices facilities. The Duchess revealed that George, who turns seven on July 22, was “grumpy” over losing a sunflower competition to his younger brother Prince Louis , two. “The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers,” she shared. “Louis’ is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!”