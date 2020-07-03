Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco didn’t celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary alone. The royal couple was joined by their five-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , for the celebration. The Prince’s Palace shared new photos of the royals on Friday, revealing how they marked the special occasion. “Thursday, July 2020, 2, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert and Princess Charlène celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with family,” the palace penned alongside the gorgeous sunset pictures.

©Eric Mathon / Royal Palace Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

The foursome was dressed in summer attire for the beachside outing. Albert looked like any other dad sporting a Hawaiian shirt and white trousers. Gabriella sat between her parents wearing an adorable white dress and her curly blonde locks down. Charlene sweetly placed her hand on top of her daughter’s while cuddling up close to Jacques, who sat on her lap. Grace Kelly ’s son and the former Olympic swimmer also posed for a romantic solo shot together. The image gave a better look at the mom of two’s stylish orange maxi dress. The South African beauty completed her ensemble with a statement teal necklace.

In honor of their anniversary on Thursday, the palace released a new family portrait of the couple and their twins, which was taken at the royal palace in Monaco. The photo appears to have been snapped last month when the royals celebrated the Fête de la Saint-Jean (Saint John’s Eve) on June 23. Charlene hugged her daughter in the picture, while Jacques, the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, was sandwiched between his parents on a couch.

©Eric Mathon / Royal Palace The royal couple tied the knot in 2011

Charlene and Albert, who welcomed their twins in 2014, were married in an intimate civil ceremony in the palace’s Throne Room on July 1, 2011. The couple’s religious ceremony was held the following day, July 2, in the main courtyard of the Prince’s Palace. The bride, who decided against wearing a tiara, stunned in an off-the-shoulder duchesse silk gown by Giorgio Armani Privé for the royal-studded occasion. Charlene’s timeless dress featured a five-meter-long train with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops.