Less than two months after giving birth, new mom Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg made her first public appearance this week. The 36-year-old royal stepped out with husband Prince Guillaume on Wednesday to visit the Caritas Fairness Center in Diekirch. The Hereditary Grand Duchess wore a flowy printed blouse and pants, in addition to a face mask, for the outing to the social store, which helps people affected by poverty. The royal couple visited the Caritas Fairness Center to learn about the difficulties the facility has encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Cour Grand-Ducale / Sophie Margue Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume welcomed their first child on May 10

Stephanie and Guillaume spoke to the staff and congratulated them on their effort and work during this difficult period. Caritas—a confederation of 165 national Catholic relief and development agencies—and the Red Cross have collaborated for over ten years and have launched 12 social grocery stores in Luxembourg.

Stephanie’s outing on July 1 marked her first royal engagement since welcoming her first child, Prince Charles, on May 10. The royal baby was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. Following his son’s birth, Guillaume spoke to the press saying it was “the most incredible day” of his life. “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have,” he said.