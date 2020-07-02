Royal riptide! Prince Harry seems to be living his best California life. The 35-year-old royal was spotted riding his bike down to the Pacific Coast Highway on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 30, with a scenic destination in mind: Malibu’s famous Surfrider Beach. Harry was surprisingly flying solo - no security in sight - which most likely couldn’t have happened had he still been in London. Of course, his iconic red hair gave him away to onlookers!

©GettyImages Prince Harry was spotted riding his bike to a surfer beach

“Harry was biking at Surfrider Beach aka First Point, where you see the surfers come in,” a witness told Hollywood Life. “He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black and was, of course, wearing a helmet.” The source, who was adamant they weren’t mistaken, added: “It appeared he was going to surf because he stopped to check out the waves. Harry really seems to be enjoying the post-royal life and being a normal Cali dude!”

The account was sure to point out that not one security guard was in sight. It’s a lengthy bike ride to Surfrider Beach from Harry and Meghan Markle ’s Beverly Ridge Estate rental, totaling about four hours roundtrip. So, either he made a fresh air escape from quarantine or was dropped off nearby.

©WireImage Harry and Meghan visited Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach during their 2019 royal tour of South Africa

Prince Harry has always been active, enjoying sports and outdoor activities. He and his California native love are no strangers to the world of surfing either. The pair spent time with local surfers both on their 2019 South Africa tour and their 2018 royal tour Down Under.